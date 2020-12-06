Monolith appears in local park in Fayette County

It wasn't until last month that the word monolith became extremely popular. The unique silver statutes been seen in Utah, California, Romania--now West Virginia can be added to that list.

"I think it's awesome. I think the fact that just some random art showed up in the woods and nobody knows where it came from is pretty cool," said Jon Evans.

"I think some people are getting kind of heated about it, but I'm excited about it."

Those who visit the Wolf Creek Trail system in Fayetteville say the silver aparatus appeared sometime last week, though they aren't sure why it's there or who placed it there.

"I was kind of suprised when I first saw it," said Andrew Forron.

"Not much goes on, on this piece of trail, it's kind of one of the harder trails here so not many people are out here. Rolling around the corner and seeing this thing was sort of a surprise."

