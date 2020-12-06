No. 11 West Virginia finishes strong, beats Georgetown 80-71

WASHINGTON (AP) — Miles McBride scored 17 points, Derek Culver had 14 and No. 11 West Virginia finished fast to beat Georgetown 80-71 in the first meeting between the former Big East rivals since 2014. Culver, the leading scorer and rebounder for the Mountaineers, was limited to just 18 minutes because of foul trouble. The game was tied at 62 before West Virginia pulled away. The Mountaineers bounced back from a loss to top-ranked Gonzaga and improved to 4-1. Jahvon Blair had 19 points for Georgetown, which fell to 1-2.