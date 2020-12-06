Overdose suspected in deaths of 2 inmates at WV jail

GREENWOOD, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities in West Virginia are investigating the deaths of two jail inmates in a suspected overdose.

State Department of Homeland Security spokesman Lawrence Messina says three inmates were found unresponsive Saturday in a quarantine cell at the North Central Regional Jail.

Two of the inmates were pronounced dead about an hour later.

Messina identified them as 40-year-old David Eugene Smith and 31-year-old Jeremy Imani Carter.

The third inmate was treated at a hospital before being returned to jail.

Messina says the initial indication is that the incident is overdose-related.

He says an internal review and a separate investigation by State Police is ongoing.