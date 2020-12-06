Overdose suspected in deaths of 2 inmates at WVa jail

GREENWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia are investigating the deaths of two jail inmates in a suspected overdose. State Department of Homeland Security spokesman Lawrence Messina says three inmates were found unresponsive Saturday in a quarantine cell at the North Central Regional Jail. According to news outlets, Messina says two of the inmates were pronounced dead about an hour later. Their names were withheld pending notification of relatives. The third inmate was treated at a hospital before being returned to jail. Messina says the initial indication is that the incident is overdose-related. He says an internal review and a separate investigation by State Police is ongoing.