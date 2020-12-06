South Carolina names Oklahoma’s Beamer its football coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has hired ex-assistant Shane Beamer as its head football coach. The 43-year-old Beamer came to campus on Sunday alongside athletic director Ray Tanner and was introduced to the team. The son of longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer takes over for Will Muschamp after spending the past three seasons as assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Oklahoma. Muschamp was fired last month with three games left in the season. The Gamecocks finished their season with a sixth consecutive loss, 41-18 at Kentucky on Saturday night. Soon after that, word spread that Beamer was South Carolina’s choice to replace Muschamp.