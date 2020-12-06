Skip to Content

Unbeaten Steelers focusing on Washington, not perfection

12:56 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers will try to become the 10th team to start a season 12-0 when they host Washington. The Steelers are coming off an uneven 19-14 victory over Baltimore in a game that was rescheduled three times because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens. Pittsburgh guard David DeCastro says the daily concerns of trying to play the season amid a pandemic have outweighed any hype surrounding his team’s torrid start. Washington has won two straight to get back in the race in the underachieving NFC East. 

Associated Press

