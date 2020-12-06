We will start the work week on a wintery note, with colder temperatures and snow showers

A weak disturbance will push into our viewing area tonight, which will bring clouds and snow showers through the overnight and early morning hours. This will not be a significant event in regards to snow, but we could see up to an inch of snowfall in some spots through Monday, with higher elevations seeing locally higher amounts.

The issue with this winter event is that it is going to be cold enough for most of the snowfall to stick on some surfaces, including untreated roads.

Most of the snow looks like it will during the morning commute for work and school, which could cause some unexpected issues for travelers on Monday morning.

Would not be shocked to see Winter Weather Advisories issued for some of our viewing area into tonight, although this will not be a significant winter event.

Monday will bring periods of isolated snow showers and plenty of clouds. Temperatures will struggle to climb above freezing into Monday afternoon, with highs only in the low-mid 30s.

The colder temperatures could cause a few slick spots on the roads for Monday afternoon, so just keep that in mind in your travels to start the work week. Isolated snow showers will remain a possibility into Monday night, with temperatures dropping down into the low-mid 20s.

Other than a few flurries and slick spots into Tuesday morning, we will see drier conditions for the second day of the work week. However, we will still be very cold, with high temperatures only getting into the low-mid 30s for Tuesday afternoon.

