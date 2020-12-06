Wolf Creek Park thrives with volunteerism efforts and initiatives

Wolf Creek Park was created a few years back entirely with volunteer efforts with the help of the Urban Renewal Authority, or the URA, members of the Fayette County Commission and a few local community members including a volunteer trail crew called SC Resources.

Andrew Forron, with the Fayette Trail Coalition says things took off once volunteerism began, "we actually got some money from the ura to hire a contractor who built a lot of the trails and now we have like 16 [to] 17 miles of usable trails out here."

He says that would have not been possible had those volunteer days never happened.

One man says he moved to the area specifically for mountain biking, but that's not the only thing that drew him to the trail system.



"I've been as passionate about trail work as I have been riding," said volunteer Jon Evans. "I think the two of them go hand-in-hand, so whenever there's a chance for me to give back to the community and give back like this, i kind of jump at the chance."

He says once he began volunteering, he quickly realized he wasn't alone in his passion.



"I think the first winter that we did it we routinely had 40 plus members of the community out here volunteering and that was in all types of weather," said Evans.

"The community support behind this has been pretty awesome."

You can still run, hike, or bike, even though trail construction is still ongoing.

Wolf Creek Volunteer Day is Sunday, December 6th and it starts at 9:30 A.M.

If you would like to be part of the volunteer efforts, you can meet at the 'T' intersection. If you have gloves or tools you're asked to bring them.