A blast of wintry weather to begin the work week

Be careful heading out the door this morning! Light snow showers (mixing with rain in some areas) will be likely early (mainly before sunrise). While snow amounts won't be enough for Winter Weather Advisories to be issued, slick areas will still be possible, especially at higher elevations above 3,500 feet!

Temperatures this morning will be right around freezing, in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Where temps are coldest, the snow will stick best, again especially at higher spots, and along bridges and overpasses. Allow yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be this morning!

By the time the sun comes up, snow will become very spotty & more infrequent (mainly limited to the ridgelines). We'll still see lingering clouds though and temps will stay cold, hovering in the 30s for the rest of the day. Winds will gradually pick up as low pressure slides east of the area and high pressure moves in from the northwest.

Wind chills will then likely dip into the teens and single digits by tonight, as temps fall into the upper teens and low 20s. A few more snow showers will be possible at higher elevations again overnight (mainly across Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties).

The flakes should taper by sunrise Tuesday morning, and the sun should come back out into the afternoon. Total snow accumulations (from this morning through early Tuesday) will be a trace to an inch for most, but up to 2 inches or so could fall at elevations above 3500-4000 ft.

Tuesday will still be bitter cold though, with highs only in the 30s and gusty winds occasionally over 25 MPH. Later in the week, we finally look to get a warm-up as high pressure moves east and winds shift out of the southwest. Seasonable and sunny weather (highs back in the 50s) looks likely for the second half of the work week. The weekend however, could bring more rain and/or snow....make sure to tune in to WVVA Early/News today from 5-7 AM for the latest full forecast!