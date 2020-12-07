AGT winner Murphy to perform holiday concerts

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a series of holiday concerts online. Landau’s Virtual Home for the Holidays Tour includes eight shows scheduled from Dec. 16 through 23. Tickets are $20. A news release says the West Virginia native will perform songs from his “Christmas Made For Two” album and viewers will get to request other tunes while interacting with Murphy. In 2011, Murphy’s smooth renditions of Frank Sinatra hits helped earn him $1 million, his own Las Vegas show and a recording contract when he won the NBC talent show.