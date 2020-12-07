Alex Smith, defense help Washington defeat Steelers 23-17

Alex Smith has led Washington past previously unbeaten Pittsburgh 23-17 in the latest remarkable development of his oh-so-remarkable comeback. Washington came into the day with a losing record in the lowly NFC East, got little help from two leading playmakers and faced a two-touchdown hole on the road. But with Smith orchestrating things at quarterback and a defense that handled Ben Roethlisberger, Washington won its third game in a row to get to 5-7 and keep pace with the New York Giants in their division. And coach Ron Rivera’s club dropped Pittsburgh’s record to 11-1.