Amid pandemic, grants keep Army veteran’s business afloat

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — When the COVID-19 pandemic dried up 95% of the income coming into Nicole Walcott’s North Carolina business, the U.S. Army veteran dug in her heels and started applying for any grant she could find. Without the financial assistance she’s received from nonprofits like Operation Homefront, Walcott doesn’t believe her alternative wellness center in Fayetteville would be open today. Throughout the pandemic, Operation Homefront has helped more than 1,000 veterans struggling financially even though the nonprofit has been receiving fewer donations. As a new wave of the virus hits, they’re bracing for an influx of even more requests.