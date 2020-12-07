Bryant and Ravens take on Cowboys in rare Tuesday night game
Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant has provided depth and experience at wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens following his return from a two-year hiatus. His numbers have thus far been lackluster, a word that also sums up the way Dallas and Baltimore have played recently heading into a Tuesday night matchup between teams struggling to remain in the playoff picture. The Cowboys have dropped five of six, yet they’ve still got a shot at the postseason because the NFC East is awful. The Ravens have lost three in a row, but hope to rebound behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.