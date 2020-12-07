Capsule with asteroid samples arrives in Japan for research

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese space agency says a small capsule containing asteroid soil samples that was dropped from space by the Hayabusa2 spacecraft has returned to Japan for research into the origin of the solar system. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency says the capsule, tightly sealed and carefully stored in a box, arrived in Tokyo on a flight from Australia, attended by a JAXA team. At the end of its yearlong journey from asteroid Ryugu, more than 300 million kilometers (190 million miles) from Earth, Hayabusa2 released the capsule Saturday from 220,000 kilometers (136,700 miles) in space, successfully sending it to land on a targeted area in a sparsely populated desert in Australia.