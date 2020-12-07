Carter scores 29 to lead Norfolk State past Hampton 76-64

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Devante Carter had a career-high 29 points as Norfolk State topped Hampton 76-64. Carter hit 11 of 13 shots. He added nine rebounds and eight assists. Daryl Anderson had 12 points and seven rebounds for Norfolk State. Edward Oliver-Hampton scored a career-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds for the Pirates. Chris Shelton added 16 points, Davion Warren had 10 points and Russell Dean had a career-high 10 assists plus three points and six rebounds.