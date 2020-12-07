COVID-19 cases rise in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.v. (WVVA) -- The Mercer County Health Department is reporting an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases.

120 cases were recorded from this past Saturday and Sunday. This puts the total number of active cases in Mercer County at 528.

There have been zero reported fatalities from this increase.

The Mercer County Health Department says that the rise could reflect the travel from Thanksgiving.

"Last week, we may have had anywhere from fifteen to thirty cases a day, but with it being the weekend and that many showing up, we feel maybe that we're starting to see some of the effects of Thanksgiving on the public," said Brenda Donithan, Interm Administrator for the Mercer County Health Department. "From maybe not enough mask wearing or social distancing, but this could possibly be what we're seeing from the holidays. "

The health department advises you to socially distance, wear masks, and follow C-D-C guidelines to prevent further spread of the virus.