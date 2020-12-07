Erdogan calls for energy talks as EU considers Med sanctions

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls for negotiation over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, days ahead of an EU summit that could impose sanctions on Turkey. “We believe we can solve the problems of the eastern Mediterranean by not excluding each other but by bringing all the actors together around the same table,” Erdogan said on Monday. EU leaders are due to meet in Brussels on Thursday and will address Turkish missions to explore gas reserves in waters claimed by EU members Greece and Cyprus. Late last month, a Turkish seismic survey vessel returned to port but another remains off Cyprus.