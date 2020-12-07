Funeral service for slain Charleston officer set for Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A funeral service will be held on Tuesday for a Charleston police officer who was shot while responding to a parking lot complaint. Officials say the visitation for 28-year-old Officer Cassie Johnson will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. A procession will go from the convention center through US 77 to Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Services will not to be open to the public. Johnson died on Dec. 3, two days after being shot while responding to a parking lot complaint. Johnson became a patrol officer in January 2019. Police say Joshua M. Phillips has been accused of shooting Johnson. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.