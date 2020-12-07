Hokies enter Commonwealth Cup week

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVVA) - A distinct winter chill is in the air, which can only mean one thing -- it's about time for Virginia Tech and UVA to play for the Commonwealth Cup.

The matchup between the two rivals was originally slated for September 19 and would have been the season opener for both schools. Due to COVID-19 complications, it ended up being pushed to its regular spot on the schedule -- the last week of the season.

During his press briefing on Monday, Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente recalled a September conversation with Cavalier head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

"We just shared a moment of 'Can you imagine making it to mid-December doing this?'" he said. "It seemed like it was years away."

But, the two teams have made it and are on track to play this weekend, under the lights in Lane Stadium. The excitement to write the next chapter of this historic rivalry is real, however, the feeling just isn't quite the same.

"It still doesn't feel anything close to normal," Fuente said. "I mean, we're still -- it's still every day just a battle. I'm incredibly proud of everyone that involved with this program to continue to battle day in and day out to try and pull this season off."

The Hokies (4-6) will enter the matchup having lost four-straight games. Virginia (5-4), on the other hand, has won four-consecutive contests.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on Saturday.