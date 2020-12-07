Liz Weston: Life and money lessons from the pandemic

The pandemic has forced us to reexamine all manner of things — savings goals, sure, but also what we need to do to be more resilient. We asked financial experts about the life and money lessons they’ve learned during the global emergency. They’ve put more focus on the cost of procrastination, the value of time and how big of an emergency fund it takes to sleep well at night. Some see a silver lining as virtual solutions open new avenues for working, shopping and socializing. Their insights can give you fuel to reshape your own life.