National Flu Shot Week: vaccine more important due to COVID-19

(WVVA) - While the nation waits for the COVID-19 vaccine, Monday marks the beginning of National Flu Vaccination Week...

A week health officials said is more important this year than ever before due to the pandemic.

West Virginia state health officials said getting the shot will protect not only yourself, but also, health care facilities from becoming overwhelmed this winter.

"COVID-19 and the flu is spread by respiratory droplets, so this is a good time to still get your vaccine. Getting COVID-19 and the flu is not a good combination," Dr. Anye Amjad, a West Virginia Health Official, said.

For vaccine providers near you, visit vaccinefinder.org.