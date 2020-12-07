NC A&T pays visit to Longwood

NC A&T (2-4) vs. Longwood (0-3)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T and Longwood look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off a home loss this past Sunday. Longwood lost 67-64 to Greensboro, while NC A&T came up short in a 78-46 game to Stanford.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Longwood has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Justin Hill, Juan Munoz, Christian Wilson and Jesper Granlund have collectively accounted for 67 percent of all Lancers points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hill has accounted for 44 percent of all Longwood field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Longwood’s Munoz has attempted 19 3-pointers and connected on 31.6 percent of them, and is 6 of 19 over his last three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: NC A&T has held opposing teams to 43.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all MEAC teams. Over their last three games, the Aggies have held opposing shooters to 40.7 percent.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com