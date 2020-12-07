Officials blast NYC bar owner accused of running over deputy

NEW YORK (AP) — The co-owner of a New York City bar accused of defying coronavirus restrictions is coming under fire from top officials on Monday after he was charged with running over a sheriff’s deputy with his car. Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Danny Presti a “coward” on Monday, while Mayor Bill de Blasio said he should face “very, very serious consequences.” Presti was arraigned Sunday on third-degree assault and other charges. The Staten Island man was expected to respond to the allegations at a news conference on Monday.