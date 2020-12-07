One dead, one injured after domestic dispute in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, VA (WVVA) - One person is dead and another is injured after a domestic dispute late Sunday night.

According to the Tazewell Police Department, around 11:30 pm, patrol units responded to a 911 hang-up call in the area of Muncy Lane in North Tazewell.

Officers found a 49-year-old female, who had apparent forced entry, with a gunshot wound inside the residence. She was transported to a nearby trauma center and remains hospitalized.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that John D. Lester II, 48, of Tazewell, was a suspect. An arrest warrant was obtained, charging Lester with Malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Prior to apprehension, the suspect was found deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This incident is still under investigation.

