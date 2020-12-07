Police look for Virginia construction worker after shooting

RICHMOND, Va. _ (AP) — Police in Virginia are looking for a man who they say shot at a co-worker at a construction site after an argument and fled from police in a car with a child inside. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Virginia Division of Capitol Police has filed multiple charges against 21-year-old Hakeem L. Whitaker, including attempted first-degree murder and endangerment of a juvenile. Police said Whitaker shot at a fellow worker at a parking deck where they were doing repair work. Police say Whitaker went back to the deck on Saturday, but when they tried to stop him, he sped off with a child and the child’s mother.