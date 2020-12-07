Raleigh County Commission demolishes abandoned buildings in the county

RALEIGH COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Commission's "Property Safety Ordinance" tackles abandoned buildings in the county by way of demolition.

This program is a beautification effort by the County Commission because they tear down old, dilapidated buildings.

Detleff Ulfers, the Raleigh County Engineer, said this program is not only a beautification effort, but it's also a safety measure.

"Children are a big concern, that they get in these type of structures that are dangerous," said Ulfers. "It might collapse on them, they might get into something like mold or other hazardous conditions that could affect their health."



For a building to be demolished, community members should send in complaints and photos of abandoned buildings that concern them.

Billy Michael, the Assistant Administrator for the Raleigh County Commission said those complaints must be filed and reviewed before action can be taken.

"Once we get the complaints and they're forwarded to us, then we would go ahead and start up, get ready for demolition, to make sure the power has been turned off, and all the utilities have been corrected," said Michael. "Then we just decide, based on the strategy of what works best for us, which one we take down next."

At least ten buildings that meet the criteria for demolition are torn down each year in Raleigh County through this program.

However, it only covers unincorporated communities in the county. Municipalities such as Beckley and Mabscott have their own similar programs.

Raleigh County residents with concerns about abandoned and dilapidated buildings must completed and submit a complaint form which can be found on the Raleigh County government website.