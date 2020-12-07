Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum remembers Pearl Harbor Day

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Monday, December 7, marked the 79 anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. It was the attack that lead the United States into World War II.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt, famously called it a "date that will live in infamy."

During the attacks, Hundreds of Japanese bombers attacked the naval shipyard at Pearl Harbor.

Twenty one ships were attacked which led to 2,400 Americans losing their lives and an additional 1,100 being wounded.

One of the ships bombed during the attack at Pearl Harbor was the U.S.S. West Virginia, which received five Battle Stars for heroism.

Gary Barber, a volunteer at the Raleigh County Veteran's museum said this was significant because the U.S.S. West Virginia was the first battleship to bear the name of the Mountain State.

"It was the only ship at that time that was named for the state of West Virginia," said Barber. "There has only been two ships that have ever been named after this state: the battleship West Virginia, which [the veterans museum has] a model of; and there's also now the U.S. Nuclear powered submarine the U.S.S. West Virginia."

There is a model of the U.S.S. West Virginia in the Raleigh County Veteran's museum.

The museum is usually closed during the week, but visitors who would like to tour can call the museum and make an appointment to visit.

