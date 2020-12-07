Researchers are testing sewage for COVID in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Researchers are monitoring sewage in Charlottesville, Virginia, in an effort predict surges of the coronavirus. The Daily Progress reported Sunday that the research is part of a modeling project at the University of Virginia. Data from the area’s wastewater will be shared with local and state health officials. It will also go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Wastewater Surveillance System. In Virginia, other areas that are testing sewage for COVID-19 include Hampton Roads and Stafford County. Brent French, a professor of biomedical engineering at UVa, said the testing “would be a good way to detect an unanticipated resurgence and even to zero in on what part of the city that resurgence is occurring.”