Retired teachers return to the classrooms as substitute during the pandemic

MERCER COUNTY, (WVVA) - Linda Poff retired in 2011 after spending 35 years as a teacher. Poff says walking back into the doors as a retired substitute teacher is like wearing the face of bravery especially with the ongoing pandemic.

Poff says she loves the job, but worries for peers who are retirees as well. They are over the age of 65, which put's them in a vulnerable category to catch Coronavirus.

"I'm probably one of the high risk people too. There's some that are afraid and say: "I just don't know whether I would go back in the schools nowadays. I agree, but I took the chance and I'm here," Poff said.

Poff says there are a lot of challenges besides COVID-19. Remote tools like Schoology wasn't a requirement when she retired.

"Technology for me is like a big obstacle. But I'm willing to learn. It's wonderful to see these young people out at the schools and they help us older people, and I'm willing to learn the new technology, and oh it's different," Poff described.

Local education leaders say school boards across the country are experiencing teacher shortages due to smaller class sizes and an influx of students opting for virtual learning during this pandemic, adding retirees are filling gaps when quarantine or a positive infection takes the regular teacher out of the classroom.

"If a teacher has to quarantine, if they've been exposed they have to be out 14 days. So that's 14 days where we need a sub to fill, and we have a lot quarantined," Data and Information Specialist for Mercer County Schools, Amy Harrison said.

"Our subs, or retired teachers have worked as subs always. This year with the pandemic it's been really beneficial for us to have them help cover these classes when need be," she added.

Harrison says she hopes the safety measures Mercer County Schools have in place will encourage more retirees to come and lend a helping hand next semester.

"Hopefully once we get the vaccine, and the pandemic is behind us, they will be back in the classrooms helping us out," Harrison said.