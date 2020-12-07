Magistrate Sandra Dorsey appointed to Senior Magistrate status

PRINCETON, W.v. (WVVA) -- Magistrate Sandra Dorsey has been sworn in at the Mercer County Magistrate Court in Princeton, West Virginia.

She was appointed by the West Virginia Supreme Court to Senior Magistrate status.

This status allows for Dorsey to fill-in for other magistrates in West Virginia after an approval through the Supreme Court.

Dorsey was elected as the Magistrate for the Mercer County Court System in 2012 and served for eight years. She says that she looks forward to continue her time in the justice system post-retirement.

"Well, I'm looking forward to being able to help other counties or just being able to step in when the magistrates were to get sick or need surgery," said Dorsey. "I mean life, you know, there are not garuntees for anything, but I just think it's going to give me an opportunity to serve the whole state."

Dorsey's term will begin on January 1st and will continue indefinitely.