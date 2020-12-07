Santa trades sleigh for fire truck in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - Santa Claus traded his Christmas bells for sirens... his big, red sleigh for a big, red fire truck...

Spreading some Christmas cheer during this unconventional year.

"Based on COVID-19 and social distancing, unfortunately, we're not able to have a town parade, Christmas parade, that we normally have every year," Marc Brade, Wytheville Fire and Rescue Chief, said. "So I thought to myself, 'If we can't have a parade, then why not drive Santa around?'"

Up and down every street, passing every house... bringing Christmas cheer to kids.

"That's what it's all about. We've even seen some adults get a little teary eyed. We certainly see the kids excited to see us, and all the citizens... it's just great. Any opportunity we've got to make kids and our citizens smile, we're going to do it," Brade said.