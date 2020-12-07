SpaceX capsules parked side-by-side at station for 1st time

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX supply ship bearing Christmas goodies has arrived at the International Space Station. The Dragon cargo capsule parked alongside a Dragon crew capsule that carried up astronauts three weeks ago. It’s the first time Elon Musk’s company has two Dragons at the orbiting lab, filling both available spots. Unlike SpaceX’s previous cargo carriers, this larger and updated version docked all by itself a day after rocketing into orbit. It holds 6,400 pounds of experiments, equipment and Christmas treats for the seven station astronauts. The two Dragon parking spots are just 15 feet or so apart.