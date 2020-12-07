Steelers missing K Boswell against Washington

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without placekicker Chris Boswell when they put their unbeaten 11-0 record on the line against Washington. Boswell is inactive because of a hip injury that forced him to miss practice during the week. Boswell started the season strong but had struggled of late, missing at least one field goal or extra point in three of Pittsburgh’s past four games. Matthew Wright, signed to the practice squad last week, will make his NFL debut in place of Boswell. Washington will have wide receiver Terry McLaurin in the lineup after he was limited in practice during the week.