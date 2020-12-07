Tazewell County schools to resort to remote learning in coming weeks

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVVA) - Schools in Tazewell County will learn remotely in the weeks before and after Christmas break.

The school board announced Monday that Graham High School will resort to remote learning beginning Tuesday, December 8th. All courses will be provided through Google Classroom, and students can still pick up meals at the school.

All Tazewell County Schools will go remote starting December 14th.

Winter break will be observed from December 21st through January 2nd.

Remote learning will resume January 4th through January 8th, and students will return to in-person instruction on January 11th.

Meals will be available during the weeks of December 14-18 and January 4-8.