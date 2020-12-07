The wintry blast continues into tonight, with a few more snow showers and bitter cold conditions

After a quiet weekend in regards to our weather, we really saw a large turnaround in the forecast to start the work week. With widespread snow showers earlier this morning and very cold conditions taking over the region for Monday.

We will keep this blast of winter through the overnight hours, with a few more upslope snow showers possible and temperatures falling well into the 20s. We will be quite breezy tonight as well, which will allow for wind chill factors to drop into the teens and single digits along some of the higher elevations.





This means your body will react like it is colder than it actually is outside when the winds pick up. If you are going to be outside, make sure to bundle up and cover up as much skin as possible tonight and throughout the day on Tuesday. Please bring pets inside, this type of cold can be extremely harmful to them!

Also, give yourself extra time tonight and early Tuesday, as we will most likely have a few slick spots along some of the ridge tops and across untreated secondary roads.

Other than a few slick spots and flurries to start your Tuesday, the weather will actually be much nicer for the second day of the work week.

We should begin to see gradual clearing, drier conditions and more sunshine into Tuesday afternoon. However, even with the added sunshine for Tuesday, we are still going to be quite cold, with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s once again.

We will be breezy throughout your Tuesday as well.

We will hold on to mostly clear skies and cold conditions in Tuesday night, with lows falling into the 20s.

We will notice more of a warmer and drier weather pattern through mid and late week. Be sure to tune into WVVA News at 5,6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC and at 10 on the CW for a look at the full 10-day forecast.