US fully restores protections for young immigrants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration has fully restored the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for immigrants brought to the U.S. as young people, complying with a federal judge’s order. The announcement is a major victory for people who have been unable to apply since Trump ended DACA in September 2017. His administration has long argued that DACA is unconstitutional. There is a key hearing Dec. 22 in Texas in a lawsuit by several states challenging DACA’s legality. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to reinstate DACA when he takes office in January but permanent legal status and a path to citizenship would require congressional approval.