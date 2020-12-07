West Virginia AG Morrisey says he has COVID-19, pneumonia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he’s recuperating at home after being diagnosed with the coronavirus and pneumonia. Morrisey says he was diagnosed last week. He is currently receiving breathing and medical treatments while under quarantine at home. A statement from Morrisey on Monday says he’s feeling better. He says COVID-19 can be a nasty virus, especially for those who are elderly or may have compromised immune systems. Morrisey says he hopes to return to his office in the near future.