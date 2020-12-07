West Virginia hits new weekly record for virus cases, deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia reported a record high of 6,211 new confirmed coronavirus cases the past week along with 109 deaths. The virus surge is not abating amid the holiday season and a week before the first vaccine shots are hoped to arrive in the state. Cases for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 are 18% higher than the previous record set last month. Deaths also hit a record, jumping 15% over the week before. The state has had a total of at least 841 deaths linked to COVID-19 and 47,242 total confirmed cases.