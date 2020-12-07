West Virginia State Police search for missing man

MADISON, WV (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Troopers say Jimmy Ray Caudill called his wife from their camp in Burnsville, WV on Monday, December 7, 2020 at approximately 2:20 am. Caudill was supposed to return to his residence in Madison, WV, but never arrived.

Caudill is 69 years old, 5’8” approximately 180 lbs with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen driving a White, 2015 Nissan Frontier, WV Registration WEFISH2.

According to information obtained by the Madison Detachment of the WVSP and Madison Police Department, Caudill has dementia.

A silver alert has been issued.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. C.R. Sutphin at WVSP Madison Detachment at 304-369-7800, or Cpt. John Adams of the Madison Police Department at 304-369-1211.