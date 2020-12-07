Why are some scientists turning away from brain scans?

NEW YORK (AP) — Researchers are becoming increasingly critical of some brain scan studies that purport to show exactly how our minds shape our behavior. Much of the research being re-examined relies on a technique called fMRI. Scientists have found simple statistical errors and misinterpretations of results can lead to shaky or inconsistent findings about how the brain actually works. With growing concern about the dependability of scanning techniques, scientists are looking for alternatives that can more reliably help them unpack the mind’s mysteries.