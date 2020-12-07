WVU’s Smith named Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mountaineer defensive back Tykee Smith is one of 12 semifinalists for the 2020 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

The accolade is given to the top defensive back in college football each season.

Smith has wracked up 61 tackles and 8 tackles for loss this season, both of which rank second on the team. The sophomore also have 5 pass breakups and a pair of interceptions in nine games played.

The semifinalist list will be whittled down to three finalists by Tuesday, December 22. The winner will be announced on Thursday, January 7 on ESPN's annual College Football Awards Show.