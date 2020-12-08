2 inmates dead of suspected overdose; 1 held less than a day

GREENWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say one of two inmates who died of a suspected overdose had been incarcerated for less than a day. State Department of Homeland Security spokesman Lawrence Messina says the inmates were pronounced dead after being found unresponsive Saturday in a quarantine cell at the North Central Regional Jail. Messina told The Exponent Telegram that 40-year-old David Eugene Smith was jailed Friday on multiple charges, including forgery. Messina says 31-year-old Jeremy Imani Carter was the second inmate. He was incarcerated on July 22 on an alleged parole violation out of Harrison County. Messina says the incident is under internal review as well as being investigated by State Police.