Becerra’s big challenge: Vaccinating Americans against virus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden tapped a robust defender of the Affordable Care Act in choosing California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary. Becerra will face questions about whether he possesses the health care and management experience needed to lead the massive mobilization to vaccinate a nation amid a deadly pandemic. The selection of Becerra was, predictably, praised by Democrats and panned by Republicans. The choice of the rising political star, who is Latino, comes against the backdrop of increasing pressure on Biden to diversify his White House staff and Cabinet.