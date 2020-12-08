Bluefield College men’s basketball postpones remaining December games

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Rams have will not play any more games before the new year, due to issues associated with COVID-19.

The issues have caused a complete stoppage in team activities, according to the college's sports information department. Practice is expected to resume after the Christmas holiday.

BC was originally slated to face Kentucky Christian on December 8, Youngstown State in an exhibition on December 9, Point University on December 12 and University of Pikeville on December 15.