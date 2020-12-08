California uses text alert to warn millions of virus spread

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California authorities have sent a cellphone text alert to two major regions of the state to tell millions of people that the coronavirus is spreading rapidly and ask them to stay home except for essential activities. The Tuesday noon blast to the state-designated 11-county Southern California region and 12-county San Joaquin Valley region was sent by the Office of Emergency Services. The text also urged people to wear masks and physically distance. Both regions came under increased restrictions this week after the total capacity of hospital intensive care units dropped below 15%. The restrictions will remain in effect for at least three weeks.