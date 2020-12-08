Cowboys place LT Erving, 2 DBs on inactive list vs Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have placed left tackle Cameron Erving on the inactive list for their game against the Baltimore Ravens, further depleting an already thin offensive line. Erving sustained a knee injury on Thanksgiving against Washington. His absence leaves Dallas without both its starting tackles on Tuesday night, as Zack Martin was placed on injured reserve Monday. The Cowboys also placed cornerback Anthony Brown and safety Donovan Wilson on the inactive list, leaving them short-handed in the defensive backfield against Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.