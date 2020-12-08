Deablo, Herbert to represent Hokies in Senior Bowl

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVVA) - Two of Virginia Tech's top individual performers have accepted invitations to the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Safety Divine Deablo and running back Khalil Herbert will participate in the annual showcase event, scheduled for Saturday, January 21 in Mobile Alabama, according to a university release.

Deablo has wracked up 200 career tackles in 50 games for the Hokies. The senior also accumulated five interceptions and nine pass breakups over the last few seasons.

Herbert's 1,629 all-purpose yards are the most in the nation in 2020. He also ranks third among Power Five players (playing at least five games) with 162.9 yards per contests. Herbert has also been named to the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star list.

Linebacker Rayshard Ashby and defensive end Justus Reed have also been named to the East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star List. That event, however, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selected all-stars will still participate in virtual drills with current NFL coaches to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.