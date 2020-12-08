Families of shooting victims sue sellers of ‘ghost guns’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Families of those killed and wounded in a California shooting rampage three years ago are suing manufacturers and sellers of “ghost gun” kits that provide easy-to-assemble firearm parts that make it difficult to track or regulate owners. A pair of wrongful death lawsuits accuse 13 defendants of negligence, public nuisance and violation of business codes. The cases were brought by Brady United, the nonprofit that advocates against gun violence. One of the defendants calls the suits an attempt to to “frustrate the lawful purpose of making your own firearms.” The other defendants didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.