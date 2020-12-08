Greenbrier County house fire kills one

GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) - One person is dead after an early-morning house fire in the Asbury area of Greenbrier County.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office and several area Fire Departments responded to the blaze on Alta Drive around 7:18 am Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, the house was on fire and emitting heavy smoke.

Once the fire was contained, the lone resident of the home was found deceased.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office responded to the scene and did not find anything of suspicious nature.

The victim has been identified as Inge Kinzer, 80, of Asbury.

