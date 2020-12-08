West Virginia chemical plant blast spurs stay-inside order

BELLE, W.Va. (AP) — A explosion at a West Virginia chemical plant on Tuesday night prompted authorities to order residents within 2 miles of the plant to remain indoors. Details about the incident and whether anyone was injured weren’t immediately released. Emergency officials issued a shelter-in-place order around the Chemours plant in Belle and a nearby road was closed. Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper told WCHS-TV that there was at least one serious explosion and working fire at the plant. Chemours formed as a spinoff from DuPont in 2015. The plant is located along the Kanawha River in eastern Kanawha County.